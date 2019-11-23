SUNBURY – State police are investigating after shots were fired outside a home in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County. Troopers say two gunshots were heard outside of a residence on Crissinger Hill Road late Thursday night. After an investigation, it was determined the bullets hit the home. No injuries were reported to the residents, who were home at the time of the incident. A vehicle’s taillights were seen fleeing the scene. The investigation continues.
Shots fired outside a home in Northumberland County
| November 23, 2019 |