“Shots fired” leads to standoff at Bloomsburg University apartment complex

BLOOMSBURG — A gun shot was fired inside Honeysuckle Student Apartments at Bloomsburg University overnight and police say that led to a four hour standoff. The Press-Enterprise reports the incident started at 1:30 a.m. Friday. According to the paper, police say the suspect, a male, was apparently suicidal. Hundreds of students were evacuated at the time.

The Press-Enterprise says the male also fired a second shot to destroy his cell phone during negotiations with SWAT team members. He was then taken for a mental health evaluation. The paper says the male had been staying with his girlfriend there for the last several days. He is likely to face charges. (Deanna Force)