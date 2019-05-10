Home
“Shots fired” leads to standoff at Bloomsburg University apartment complex

WKOK Staff | May 10, 2019 |

 

BLOOMSBURG — A gun shot was fired inside Honeysuckle Student Apartments at Bloomsburg University overnight and police say that led to a four hour standoff. The Press-Enterprise reports the incident started at 1:30 a.m. Friday. According to the paper, police say the suspect, a male, was apparently suicidal. Hundreds of students were evacuated at the time.

The Press-Enterprise says the male also fired a second shot to destroy his cell phone during negotiations with SWAT team members. He was then taken for a mental health evaluation. The paper says the male had been staying with his girlfriend there for the last several days. He is likely to face charges. (Deanna Force)

Written by WKOK Staff