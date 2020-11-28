Shooting investigation in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove Borough Police are investigating a shooting on Thanksgiving night on West Spruce Street. Police say a 29-year-old man was shot around 10 p.m. on West Spruce Street between Orange and David Streets.

The man sustained a wound to his left leg and ran to a neighbor’s home. The neighbor drove him to Evangelical Community Hospital. He was then transported to Geisinger Medical Center, where he was treated and released on Friday. The man has not been identified by police. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Selinsgrove police.