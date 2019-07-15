Shooting at Phila. playground: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

Home
WKOK Staff | July 15, 2019 |

AP PA Headlines 7/15/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say two men opened fire at a crowded west Philadelphia playground, wounding seven people.  Police say several hundred people were at Baker Playground in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood, where a cookout and basketball games were taking place, when the gunfire began just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

 

One person was shot several times, while others were wounded in the arms or legs or had graze wounds to the face or head. All were reported in stable condition.  Philadelphia’s police commissioner, Richard Ross, said the 18- to 25-year-old shooters weren’t firing at each other, but into the crowd. The motive remains unknown. Officers found 20 shell casings at the scene.  On Father’s Day, one man was killed and five other people were wounded during a party at a southwest Philadelphia playground.

 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court order that blocked the Trump administration from enforcing rules that allow more employers to deny insurance coverage for contraceptives.

The three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia ruled Friday. It said that state plaintiffs in Pennsylvania and New Jersey were likely to succeed in proving that appropriate procedures weren’t followed and the regulations weren’t authorized under the health care overhaul.

 

The rules expanded exemptions on the basis of religious or moral objections to contraceptives. The states said that would cost them as women turned to state services.  The Pennsylvania and New Jersey attorneys general hailed the nationwide ruling.  Department of Justice spokesperson Kelly Laco said officials were disappointed, adding that “religious organizations should not be forced to violate their deeply held beliefs.”

 

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is celebrating another weekend at No. 1, but non-franchise fare continues to struggle at the box office. Fresh studio-released counterprograming such as the horror movie “Crawl” and the action-comedy “Stuber” barely made a dent in the web-slinger’s earnings, although there is a glimmer of hope in the independent world.

 

The “Spider-Man” sequel added $45.3 million in its second weekend, down only 51% according to studio estimates Sunday, bringing its domestic total to $274.5 million. Globally, Sony Pictures’ “Far From Home” has already grossed $847 million.  Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” landed in second place with $20.7 million in its fourth weekend in theaters. It’s now earned $346.4 million from North American theaters.  But while the well-reviewed franchises are thriving, original newcomers are facing an uphill battle in wide-release.

 

  1. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis couple has rolled all 7s and 11s with the birth of their daughter.

J’Aime Brown was born at 7:11 p.m. on July 7, which convenience store chain 7-Eleven marks as 7-Eleven Day. Her birth weight? Seven pounds and 11 ounces, obviously.  TV station Fox 2 reports that Rachel Langford and Johntez Brown are thrilled and that the hospital says the mother and baby are doing well.

 

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maikel Franco homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals. J.T. Realmuto also went deep for the Phillies, who avoided a three-game sweep. Franco drove the first pitch he saw from Matt Grace, a 93-mph fastball, over the wall in left. It was Franco’s 15th homer of the season and second career walkoff.

 

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward, Albert Almora Jr. and Kyle Schwarber hit home runs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 for a three-game sweep. The NL Central leaders posted their first series win since taking all three from St. Louis on June 7-9.

 

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) _ Novak Djokovic (JOH’-koh-vihch) has won his fifth Wimbledon title, beating eight-time champion Roger Federer in a fifth-set tiebreaker after saving two match points. The top-seeded Serb won 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12, defeating Federer in the final for the third time. He also beat Federer in the final in 2014 and 2015. Djokovic is the first man since 1948 to save championship points in the final and go on to win.

 

SCOREBOARD

 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

 

INTERLEAGUE

Final    L-A Dodgers   7          Boston 4, 12 Innings

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    N-Y Yankees  4          Toronto           2

Final    Tampa Bay      4          Baltimore        1

Final    Cleveland        4          Minnesota       3

Final    Detroit 12        Kansas City     8

Final    Houston          12        Texas   4

Final    L-A Angels     6          Seattle 3

Final    Oakland          3          Chi White Sox            2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    Philadelphia    4          Washington     3

Final    N-Y Mets        6          Miami  2

Final    San Francisco  8          Milwaukee      3

Final    St. Louis          5          Arizona           2

Final    Chi Cubs         8          Pittsburgh        3

Final    Colorado         10        Cincinnati        9

Final    Atlanta            4          San Diego       1

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final OT          L.A. Sparks     76        Atlanta            71

Final    Chicago           89        Dallas  79

Final    Connecticut     76        Indiana            63

Final    Minnesota       75        Phoenix           62

Final    Seattle 78        N-Y Liberty    69

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final    Seattle 2          Atlanta            1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay      at         N-Y Yankees  7:05 p.m.

Toronto           at         Boston 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at         Cleveland        7:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox            at         Kansas City     8:15 p.m.

Houston          at         L-A Angels     10:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco  at         Colorado         2:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers   at         Philadelphia    7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati        at         Chi Cubs         8:05 p.m.

Atlanta            at         Milwaukee      8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh        at         St. Louis          8:15 p.m.

San Francisco  at         Colorado         8:40 p.m.

 

