Shooting at Phila. playground: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 7/15/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say two men opened fire at a crowded west Philadelphia playground, wounding seven people. Police say several hundred people were at Baker Playground in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood, where a cookout and basketball games were taking place, when the gunfire began just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

One person was shot several times, while others were wounded in the arms or legs or had graze wounds to the face or head. All were reported in stable condition. Philadelphia’s police commissioner, Richard Ross, said the 18- to 25-year-old shooters weren’t firing at each other, but into the crowd. The motive remains unknown. Officers found 20 shell casings at the scene. On Father’s Day, one man was killed and five other people were wounded during a party at a southwest Philadelphia playground.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court order that blocked the Trump administration from enforcing rules that allow more employers to deny insurance coverage for contraceptives.

The three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia ruled Friday. It said that state plaintiffs in Pennsylvania and New Jersey were likely to succeed in proving that appropriate procedures weren’t followed and the regulations weren’t authorized under the health care overhaul.

The rules expanded exemptions on the basis of religious or moral objections to contraceptives. The states said that would cost them as women turned to state services. The Pennsylvania and New Jersey attorneys general hailed the nationwide ruling. Department of Justice spokesperson Kelly Laco said officials were disappointed, adding that “religious organizations should not be forced to violate their deeply held beliefs.”

.

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is celebrating another weekend at No. 1, but non-franchise fare continues to struggle at the box office. Fresh studio-released counterprograming such as the horror movie “Crawl” and the action-comedy “Stuber” barely made a dent in the web-slinger’s earnings, although there is a glimmer of hope in the independent world.

The “Spider-Man” sequel added $45.3 million in its second weekend, down only 51% according to studio estimates Sunday, bringing its domestic total to $274.5 million. Globally, Sony Pictures’ “Far From Home” has already grossed $847 million. Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” landed in second place with $20.7 million in its fourth weekend in theaters. It’s now earned $346.4 million from North American theaters. But while the well-reviewed franchises are thriving, original newcomers are facing an uphill battle in wide-release.

LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis couple has rolled all 7s and 11s with the birth of their daughter.

J’Aime Brown was born at 7:11 p.m. on July 7, which convenience store chain 7-Eleven marks as 7-Eleven Day. Her birth weight? Seven pounds and 11 ounces, obviously. TV station Fox 2 reports that Rachel Langford and Johntez Brown are thrilled and that the hospital says the mother and baby are doing well.

.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maikel Franco homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals. J.T. Realmuto also went deep for the Phillies, who avoided a three-game sweep. Franco drove the first pitch he saw from Matt Grace, a 93-mph fastball, over the wall in left. It was Franco’s 15th homer of the season and second career walkoff.

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward, Albert Almora Jr. and Kyle Schwarber hit home runs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 for a three-game sweep. The NL Central leaders posted their first series win since taking all three from St. Louis on June 7-9.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) _ Novak Djokovic (JOH’-koh-vihch) has won his fifth Wimbledon title, beating eight-time champion Roger Federer in a fifth-set tiebreaker after saving two match points. The top-seeded Serb won 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12, defeating Federer in the final for the third time. He also beat Federer in the final in 2014 and 2015. Djokovic is the first man since 1948 to save championship points in the final and go on to win.

SCOREBOARD

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Boston 4, 12 Innings

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Toronto 2

Final Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 1

Final Cleveland 4 Minnesota 3

Final Detroit 12 Kansas City 8

Final Houston 12 Texas 4

Final L-A Angels 6 Seattle 3

Final Oakland 3 Chi White Sox 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 4 Washington 3

Final N-Y Mets 6 Miami 2

Final San Francisco 8 Milwaukee 3

Final St. Louis 5 Arizona 2

Final Chi Cubs 8 Pittsburgh 3

Final Colorado 10 Cincinnati 9

Final Atlanta 4 San Diego 1

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final OT L.A. Sparks 76 Atlanta 71

Final Chicago 89 Dallas 79

Final Connecticut 76 Indiana 63

Final Minnesota 75 Phoenix 62

Final Seattle 78 N-Y Liberty 69

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Seattle 2 Atlanta 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Houston at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco at Colorado 2:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.