Shikellamy’s Sunbury bound buses go through the Norry detour

NORTHUMBERLAND – School buses from Shikellamy’s Northumberland schools were allowed to go south over the Priestley Bridge Tuesday afternoon, in what observers say was a smooth flagging operation. Two sets of buses from C.W. Rice Middle School and the Priestley Elementary School arrived at the bridge detour site about 3:05 p.m., and again about 3:27 p.m.

The buses were flagged over the bridge by PennDOT and the contractor’s staff, and there was a 2-3 minutes delay for northbound drivers coming into Northumberland. PennDOT says this system was scheduled to continue until Thanksgiving, but there is a possibility the routing of traffic may change as sections of King Street are completed.