Shikellamy varsity football coach to be voted on tonight

SUNBURY – A new varsity football coach could be hired by the Shikellamy School Board tonight. Shikellamy Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle tells us a special meeting is taking place tonight at 8 p.m. at the district’s Island Park Administration Center. He says the coach hiring is on the only item on which the board will vote.

The chosen candidate will replace Todd Tilford, who stepped down after eight years to spend more time with his family. The Braves finished last season 4-7, after winning only one game the year before.