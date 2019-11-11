Shikellamy students hosting Veterans Day celebrations this week

SUNBURY – Students in the Shikellamy School District are spending this week giving back to those who fought and are still fighting for our freedom. All this week, Shikellamy elementary schools are hosting Veterans Day programs, performing music and reading poems and letters to our Valley veterans.

The district tells us Beck Elementary is holding is program Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Shikellamy High School. Those students will then go to Post 201 in Sunbury Thursday at 9 a.m. Chief Shikellamy Elementary is hosting their program at 9 a.m. Friday in the school’s gymnasium.

The district says Oaklyn Elementary is held its program Saturday evening. The district says it already has received a call from a grandmother in the district, who’s also a veteran, thanking students and their music teacher for their program.