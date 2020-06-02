Shikellamy seniors will participate in graduation video this week

SUNBURY — Shikellamy High School seniors will be participating in a graduation video this week, in addition to either a video or socially-distanced graduation later in June. According to the District’s Facebook page, parents will also be permitted to take pictures with their seniors in the stadium.

Earlier this week, the District said the Class of 2020 Graduation will be held on either June 25th at the Point Township Drive-in or on June 26th at the Shikellamy High School stadium. They will confirm the date and make a decision by June 12th based on what the state Department of Health and Department of Education allows for Northumberland County.