Shikellamy will now allow public at board meetings

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy Area School District will once again open their school board meetings to the public, switching from virtual meetings to in-person meetings. The Daily Item reports school board president Wendy Wiest announced the school’s decision on Friday.

The Daily Item said Superintendent Jason Bendle claims the board room holds about 50 people and that district administrators will not be required to come to the meetings in person, giving members of the public the chance to attend. The district will monitor the number of people attending. Tuesday’s meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the district’s administration office on Packer Island.