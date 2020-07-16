Shikellamy School District adopts monthly COVID-19 reopening plan

SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District adopted a monthly reopening plan that outlines options for students returning to school in the fall.

Superintendent, Dr. Jason Bendle, says the current plan outlines two options, total in-person reopening that operates 5 days a week, and total online instruction for grades K-12. Dr. Bendle says a hybrid option is being looked at, but was not ready to present at this time, “The plan is a fluid document, it’s going to change as mandates come out, as information comes out. Information came out today that will change the plan that we have sitting in front of us tonight, so the plan is a starting point for discussion.”

Dr. Bendle says the plan will be reviewed, updated, and voted on again in August and its development was a collaborative effort, “Local superintendents worked together to develop the plan. Geisinger, along with Evangelical Hospital, were at the table with us and we worked on plans together. Geisinger has provided Shikellamy feedback and those recommendations are included in our plan.”

The plan includes guidelines such as: mandatory face coverings, protocols for cleaning and sanitation of school buildings, refillable water stations, HEPA filters in every classroom, and socially distanced desks with sneeze guards on each desk.

“It’s important for parents to understand, this plan, does not eliminate risk. It reduces risk, and I’m going to say that one more time. The plan reduces risk, it does not eliminate risk, ” added Bendle.

The current plan will be posted at www.shikbraves.com and the district will be setting up meeting times at each school building for parents to provide feedback throughout the process. Nearly 300 participants logged on for the virtual meeting.