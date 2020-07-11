Shikellamy School District voting on COVID-19 plan next week

SUNBURY – A 43-page COVID-19 reopening plan will be voted on next week in the Shikellamy School District. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says the vote will take place via zoom next Thursday (7/16) at 7 p.m. The link will be available on the district website.

Dr. Bendle says the 43-page plan consists of the three different scenarios we told you earlier – an in-person learning plan, an all-virtual learning plan, and a hybrid plan that would have some students in school and some virtual.

One detail that won’t change is the district starting date for the new school year, which will remain Wednesday, August 26. Dr. Bendle says the board had discussed moving up the start of school earlier but decided against changing the start day of school.