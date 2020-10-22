Shikellamy School District to hold hearing on Beck Elementary closing

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy School District will hold a hearing next month as it looks to close Beck Elementary School at the conclusion of this school year. In a notice released to the public, the district says the hearing will take place Tuesday, November 17 at 6 p.m. at Shikellamy High School. No decision will be made at that hearing. A decision will be made at a public school board meeting at least three months after the hearing, in accordance with school code.

Closing Beck Elementary would be part of a restructuring of the district starting next school year. We last told you Beck Elementary would be repurposed into hosting a cyber program for grades 6-12, house the district administration offices, and the CSIU would pay rent for pre-school and other programming.