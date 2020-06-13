Shikellamy School District senior graduation to be held virtually

SUNBURY- The Shikellamy School District’s graduation for the Class of 2020 will be held virtually June 25 at the Point Drive-In. The district says the decision was made to hold the graduation there, because of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, and the available space at the drive-in.

A link to watch the video will be made available to the community for people that are unable to attend in person. District officials say they’ll disseminate the information soon with the specific times and instructions for the Shikellamy class of 2020 graduation at Point Drive-In.