Dr. Bendle says Shikellamy School District hopes to hire two officers

SUNBURY – Shikellamy’s new police force is looking for its first two staffers. A search is underway for two police officers for the new police force being formed in the Shikellamy School District. Shikellamy Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle tells WKOK the district has posted two opening for officers. That includes a police chief and another officer.

Earlier, we told you the Shikellamy School Board approved a $50.1 million budget with a 3.5 mill tax increase…that included allocating $90,000 to fund the new police force. Dr. Bendle tells us funding for at least one patrol vehicle and uniforms will be taken out of the district’s safety budget.

Dr. Bendle says the goal is to hire the police chief first, and he hopes all hirings will be done by the start of the next school year. He says the new officers will spend 100% of their hours on district property, but how officers will conduct their patrols will not be made public.