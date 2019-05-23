Shikellamy Superintendent resigns sunddenly, Bendle named super

SUNBURY – Shikellamy School District’s Interim Superintendent has left the district abruptly. During Thursday’s special school board meeting, Interim Superintendent Dr. Thomas Scholvin announced he was quitting and walked out of the meeting. Dr. Scholvin expressed frustration about the board not listening to him.

The audience in attendance then gave Dr. Scholvin a standing ovation as Dr. Scholvin walked out. Former Danville Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle was also hired as the new interim Superintendent. Stay tuned to WKOK.com for more details.