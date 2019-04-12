Shikellamy School District facing budget deficit

SUNBURY – With less than two months to pass an official budget, the Shikellamy School District is facing a noticeable budget deficit. According to The Daily Item, school board president Wendy Wiest announced Thursday night the district is facing a $2 million deficit. Wiest also told interim Superintendent Tom Scholvin to freeze new staff hires until the financial situation is settled.

The Daily Item says in February, the district passed a $50.4 million preliminary draft budget that would have required a nearly 5-mill tax increase. That would be about $80 more per year for property owners, but Wiest tells the paper that number is dropping. Wiest tells The Daily Item she hopes to get the board together in the next few weeks to discuss where the district will save money.