Shikellamy School District exploring 9th grade academy

SUNBURY – A new way of gearing up Valley students entering high school is being explored. This new, developing concept is being explored by the Shikellamy School District. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle tells us the district is exploring starting to implement a ‘transition year’ for either the entire or a portion of students in ninth grade. The district says the concept could start as a pilot next year for a small portion of 9th graders.

Bendle says 9th grade classes would still be conducted in the current high school building, but with a middle school-like twist. He says 9th graders would have their own ‘wing’ in the high school with a team of teachers, similar to how its middle school is run.

Bendle says the district has been considering this for a little over a year now, and school administration and faculty are currently attending a PATTAN training. PATTAN is the Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network. It’s website says it provides a full array of professional development and technical assistance targeted to improving student results.

Bendle says the district is deciding if it can be done with its current scheduling and staffing. He says the district feels this could be a good idea, as 9th grade is an important year for students in their academic, emotional, and social growth.