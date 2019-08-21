Shikellamy School District buses to still cross Priestley Bridge

NORTHUMBERLAND – With the start of the school year in the Shikellamy School District September 3, school buses will be allowed the Priestley Bridge southbound on Route 147 to get into Sunbury.

According to a Facebook post from Northumberland Mayor Danny Berard, Shikellamy buses, at the beginning and end of school days, will gather on Priestley Avenue. When they do, Berard says a signal will be given to work crews on Priestley Avenue and King Street to shut down the Priestley Bridge.

Once the bridge is shut down, buses will be able to go over the bridge into Sunbury without having to go all the way around to Shamokin Dam and the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Cars will not be able to mix in with the buses to sneak over the bridge. PennDOT’s Mindy Foresman says district officials helped come up with a solution. About 13 buses will be crossing over. This is expected to last every school day through the end of October.