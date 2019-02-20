Shikellamy school board passes 2019-2020 preliminary budget

SUNBURY– Another tax increase is likely on the way again for property owners in the Shikellamy School District. During Tuesday’s public meeting, the school board has passed its preliminary budget for the 2019-2020 school year.

At present, the $50.4 million budget includes a 4.79 mill tax increase, which would mean an increase of approximately $75 annually for the average property taxpayers. But, the good news, School Board President Wendy Wiest says the board will still attempt to reduce the budget, “We expect to roll up our sleeves and reduce the budget in any way that we can while providing the best education for our students.”

Shikellamy district Business Manager David Sinopoli says these figures are based on estimates from last year’s expenses, “There’s still a 2 million dollar deficit as it stands. Nothing unusual for our preliminary budget. It’s based entirely on estimates. The staff buildings as well as the supervisors are working on their building budgets now for the first draft of our hard cost budget which would be the beginning of April.”

Sinpoli says the district have applied for grants for the hiring of a resource officer, however the preliminary budget does not include any grant money for that hiring. The final budget is due to be adopted in June.