Shikellamy school board approves allowing 500 fans at football games

SUNBURY – Shikellamy School Board is on its way to allowing more fans at football games than recommended by the Wolf Administration. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says the board voted Thursday evening to allow 500 fans at football games. The vote is contingent upon a vote at Monday’s Sunbury City Council meeting.

If approved, Shikellamy would be allowing 250 more fans than recommended by the state, which is a 250-people outdoor capacity. Bendle says the approval would also be in effect in time for Shikellamy’s first home game next Friday night against Jersey Shore.

Sunbury Councilman Chris Reis last told us council cannot vote on an ordinance defying the governor, but can vote on a ‘letter of support’ towards the idea.