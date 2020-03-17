Shikellamy providing school lunches today

From the Shikellamy School District:

The Shikellamy School District will begin providing school lunches . Bagged lunches along with a bagged breakfast for the following day will be served as a pick-up service at the following locations between 11-12:30 p.m.:

1. Americas Parking Lot

2. High School Parking Lot

3. Ice Skating Rink Parking Lot

1. Middle School Parking Lot

2. Priestley Elementary Parking Lot

One lunch and one breakfast for the next morning can be picked up for school district students only. The district submitted the waiver form to the State morning and is still awaiting approval from the State. We will start this program with the understanding that our State’s approval will be forthcoming.