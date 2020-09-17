Shikellamy prepared to host 500 people at all outdoor sporting events

SUNBURY – Following Sunbury City Council’s voted approval, the Shikellamy School District says its ready to host 500 people at all outdoor athletic competitions, including football. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says for stadium events, the 500 total will include athletes, coaches, band members, cheerleaders and those assisting with the game. That’s approximately 222 people.

Bendle says tickets will be distributed by providing two for each Shikellamy athlete, band member, and cheerleader. The opposing team will be provided at least one ticket per athlete. Those who get a ticket will need to bring it and pay a $5 entrance fee.

Spectators will need to wear a face covering at all times, practice social distancing, and be respectful of others. The district has also put in place portable bathrooms, fencing separating the home and away sides and hand sanitizer throughout the stadium. Concession stands will not be open.

The district says those who cannot attend will have access to live streaming information on the athletics page of the district website. You can also listen to Shikellamy football on WKOK, WKOK.com, and the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation App.