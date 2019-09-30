Shikellamy: PD investigating threat, suspected student won’t be in class

SUNBURY – A Shikellamy High School student will not be in class Tuesday after the district said he made a threat toward the school. In a statement on it’s Facebook page, the Shikellamy School District says the student was made while he was on the way home from School Monday. The district says both school administration and local law enforcement are aware of the situation and are investigating. The district feels the situation is under control and only notified parents to be transparent. See the full statement at work.com.

District Announcement – A Shikellamy High School student made a threatening comment to students on the way home from school today. Both school administration and local law enforcement are aware of the situation and are investigating the statement. The child that made this statement will not be in school tomorrow.

The district is communicating this situation in an effort to be transparent. The district feels the situation is under control.