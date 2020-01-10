Shikellamy OK’s preliminary budget and teacher contract

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy school board Thursday night voted on next year’s budget, and on a new teacher’s contract. The budget calls for a tax increase, totals about $52 million, which is nearly 5% higher than this year’s budget but administrators say they are working to reduce taxes.

District Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says there’s a lot of work to do, “I think we need to examine the budget, look at every single line item, and also we’ve got to figure out ways to increase revenue and decrease expenditures, so we’re going to work very diligently and be stewards of taxpayer dollars to get to a final budget in June.”

Business Manager David Sinopoli says that some of the driving factors to the increase in the budget include cost increases for salaries, healthcare, pensions, and debt service. Sinopoli tells us that every aspect of the spending will be examined as they work to balance the budget, “We will look at salaries. When I say salaries, we’ll look and make sure that we’ve got the positions that we truly need in the budget. We’ll also take a look at some programs within the district, whether they be special education or regular education, but everything will be reviewed.”

The final budget will be adopted by June 30th.

The current teacher contract with the Shikellamy Education Association runs out this summer. According to the Daily Item, teachers will now have health insurance deductibles, a 3% increase in pay; will have to attend open houses.