Shikellamy moving forward with reopening plan…on time

SUNBURY – In-person learning with virtual options will be the way the academic year will start in the Shikellamy School District, and most of the district’s students will be there.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle tells us, the school board decided to move forward with the district’s reopening plan – that includes five-day-a-week in-person instruction with many safety protocols. There is also a Virtual Academy Cyber School option for grades K-12, and a remote option for grades 6-12.

Bendle says most students, about 67% of students, will be on-campus, face to face, in classrooms for the start of school. He says about 700 families are opting for the district’s Virtual Academy option and 100 families say their students won’t go to school, they’ll be online with the Remote Learning option. The school year begins Wednesday, August 26.