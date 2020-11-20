Shikellamy Middle School going remote next week

SUNBURY – Shikellamy Middle School will be joining the high school in moving to all virtual learning into the Thanksgiving holiday due to more COVID-19 cases. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says the district received notice of another positive case at the middle school. The middle school will be closed next Monday through Wednesday and will reopen Tuesday, December 1.

Bendle says because the middle school has had two cases impacting the building over a 14-day period, the Department of Health is recommending the building be closed. All elementary schools will remain open next week.