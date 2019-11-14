Shikellamy JROTC instructor will not rescind resignation

SUNBURY – Despite his position finally being certified Wednesday, former Shikellamy JROTC instructor Bart Wagner will not rescind his resignation. According to an email from the district Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle reached out to Wagner about coming back, and Wagner declined to return. The district says Wagner is also dealing with some family matters, citing that as another reason for not returning.

This comes after Wagner resigned from the position Friday, citing not enough pay for his time, and he was unhappy with a much longer than expected certification process. The Army then approved Wagner’s position Wednesday, after receiving a letter from Bendle concerning the program and Wagner’s position.