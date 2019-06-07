UPDATE: Shikellamy JROTC instructor Walsh resigns

SUNBURY – Shikellamy’s JROTC instructor, Joe Walsh, has announced his resignation. Walsh tells WKOK he’s resigning from the school district for personal reasons, after working in the district for 11 years. He tells us he has no regrets and no ill feelings toward anyone.

Walsh was placed on paid administrative leave last month after allegedly letting students in the school to perform a senior class prank at the high school involving live chickens. Shikellamy High School Principal Mike Egan and Vice Principal Brandy Wiest returned to the school last week after also being placed on paid administrative leave. New Shikellamy Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle tells WKOK he cannot comment on personnel matters.