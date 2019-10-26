Shikellamy JROTC hosts Veteran’s Day Celebration

SUNBURY – Shikellamy High School’s Army Junior ROTC program is hosting a Veterans Day Celebration featuring a free meal for Veterans. They are inviting all Veterans and a guest to join them for a meal and fellowship on Friday, November 8 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Shikellamy High School Cafeteria. The event is billed as “An All-American Meal for our All-American Heroes.” Veterans are asked to RSVP to [email protected] or call 570-286-3702 Ext. 2388.