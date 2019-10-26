Home
Shikellamy JROTC hosts Veteran’s Day Celebration

WKOK Staff | October 26, 2019 |

SUNBURY – Shikellamy High School’s Army Junior ROTC program is hosting a Veterans Day Celebration featuring a free meal for Veterans.  They are inviting all Veterans and a guest to join them for a meal and fellowship on Friday, November 8 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Shikellamy High School Cafeteria.  The event is billed as “An All-American Meal for our All-American Heroes.”  Veterans are asked to RSVP to [email protected] or call 570-286-3702 Ext. 2388.

