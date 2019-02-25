Shikellamy interviewing candidates for a district superintendent

SUNBURY– More than a half-dozen people are interested in being Shikellamy’s new superintendent. The seven candidates have emerged for the vacant spot previously occupied by Brett Misavage, who said he would not return to work due to health reasons. Misavage was already on a health sabbatical at the time.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Thomas Schlovin tells us, “We have, at this point, seven applications for the superintendencey. And we still have two weeks to go for the deadline, and I’m pleased with the quality of candidates we’re getting. And so, we’re going to look through those and try to narrow the field down a little bit, then get the staff and the board, and I like to even get students involved in the interviewing process.”

Dr. Schlovin said he will question candidates to see if their strengths match the needs of the district, “I will question the candidates, I’m meeting with one on Thursday, as a matter of fact, on what they feel their strengths are, and do they match up with what the needs of the district are. And there are some people that don’t have the superintendent’s experience, but they have strong experience at being a building principal, and those type of things. But we do have four or five that are currently superintendents that are interested in coming here, so that’s a good sign.”

Dr. Schlovin also says he expects the district will now be able to announce the new superintendent by the end of April, or early May…this after having an original goal to have the hire in place by July.