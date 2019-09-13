Shikellamy HS vice principal not in school for first eight days

SUNBURY – After missing the first eight days of the new school year, there’s no word from Shikellamy School District officials as to why high school vice principal Brandy Wiest has been absent. Superintendent Jason Bendle told The Daily Item earlier in the week he could not discuss Wiest or any personnel issue. But school board member Jenna Eister-Whitaker told The Daily Item she was not made aware of Wiest being absent.

The Daily Item says Wiest’s situation was not discussed during Thursday night’s school board meeting. Wiest was suspended towards the end of last school year following a senior class prank that went wrong, involving live chickens. Wiest and two other district employees were suspended two weeks after that incident.