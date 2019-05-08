Shikellamy HS teacher a finalist for PA Teacher of the Year

HARRISBURG – A Valley teacher is one of 12 finalists for the 2020 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year. Colleen Epler-Ruths, a Science Teacher at Shikellamy High School, is one of the finalists. The Wolf Administration announced the list of nominees in a news release Monday.

Nominations for the honor were submitted by students, parents, peers, and members of the community, wishing to honor and recognize educator achievements in and out of the classroom.

The Wolf Administration says the winner will also be PA’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. The 2020 PA Teacher of the Year will be announced in December in Hershey at the SAS Institute.