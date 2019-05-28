Board Pres: Shikellamy Principal, VP returning, Joe Walsh could be fired

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy High School principal and vice principal are returning to school, while another employee could be fired after a senior class prank at the school earlier this month. In a statement, the Shikellamy School Board says the high school principal and vice principal are returning to school Tuesday. This following informal hearings in compliance with due process, as part of an investigation conducted by former interim Superintendent Dr. Thomas Scholvin. The principal is listed as Mike Egan, and the vice principal is listed as Brandy Wiest.

But the school board says it has been advised the administration will recommend the board issue a statement of charges…This in accordance with the school code to determine whether the employee should be “discharged.” The other employee who was placed on paid administrative leave following the prank was the 2019 senior class advisor, which was listed on the district website as JROTC Instructor Joe Walsh. The board expects the next step will be when the statement of charges are brought for action. The board says that may take place at the June school board meeting.

The prank involved live chickens, toilet paper, and flipped desks. Dr. Scholvin told WKOK the senior class advisor allegedly let students in the school to perform the prank during off-school hours. See the district’s full statement below.

Shikellamy School Board Statement:

The Board of School Directors of the Shikellamy School District wishes to announce that Dr. Schovlin conducted an investigation into the prank that was occurred at the high school during the evening of May 9, 2019. After completing informal hearings in compliance with due process, it has been reported to the School Board by Dr. Schovlin that the Principal and Assistant Principal will be returning to School in their positions effective Tuesday, May 28, 2019. In addition, with regard to another employee, we have been advised that the administration will be making a recommendation that the School Board approve the issuance of a Statement of Charges in accordance with the School Code to determine whether that employee should be discharged. The School Board would also like to state that some of the reporting about the incident has been erroneous and people have been unfairly disparaged. Because this is a personnel issue that is highly regulated by legal and constitutional rules, the School District cannot provide more information. We expect that the next action that will be taken is when the administration brings the Statement of Charges to the School Board for action, which may be at the June school board meeting.