Shikellamy hosts first football game allowing 500 people

SUNBURY – Shikellamy School District hosted its first varsity football game Friday night, after the school board voted earlier in the week to allow up to 500 people in Shikellamy Stadium. Officials at the game said there were actually fewer than 500 people for the game, attendance reached 412 .

But even if a few hundred extra people beyond the 250 allowed by the state, Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser says the atmosphere was still different, “It’s a little strange. You don’t have the big crowd here routing the kids on. It’s weird when you can hear a pin drop at the stadium.”

Shikellamy Quarterback Drew Ballestrini, “It was definitely different but it felt great to be back playing. We had more fans than last week, so I guess that’s a positive.”

Game managers say athletes, coaching staff, band members and cheerleaders accounted for 138 people. Two tickets were given to each student, which totaled 218. 56 tickets were given for visiting Jersey Shore players. Jersey Shore did not bring its band or cheerleaders.

Throughout all this, Keiser says he’s proud of his team for the way they’ve handled distractions related to the pandemic and keeping their focus on football, “I think they’ve done a really good job, I really do. With all this craziness going on in the world right now, this is kind of an outlet for everybody, and I think they’ve done a good job blocking things out and just coming here, coming together and being a like a family.”

Friday night’s game was also Senior Night for the Braves, but Jersey Shore won the game 53-0. You can hear the Shikellamy football games on WKOK and WKOK.com, on the Sunbury Broadcasting app, or after the game, listen on the WKOK Podcast page.