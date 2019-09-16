Shikellamy hosting meet and greets w/ school officials

SUNBURY – Residents and parents in the Shikellamy School District will have a few opportunities to meet new Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle and other school officials. Dr. Bendle tells us the district is hosting three meet and greet sessions at the Packer House on 24. N. Third Street in Sunbury. The first one will be held September 23, followed by sessions October 21 and November 18. All sessions will begin at 7 p.m.

Dr. Bendle says there was a need for these sessions after hearing parents’ feedback. Dr. Bendle tells us the September 23 session will provide a chance for parents and residents to meet him and new high school Principal Marc Freeman.

At the October 21 session, the public will have the chance to meet the new district police officers and see a presentation about school safety.

The November 18 session will include a discussion about dual enrollment and expanded education opportunities through the district. There, representatives from Lackawanna College Sunbury, Bloomsburg University, Susquehanna University and SUN Technical Institute will be there to take questions. Representatives from other Valley businesses may be in attendance as well.

Refreshments will also be available at each session.