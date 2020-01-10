Shikellamy hires new high school assistant principal

SUNBURY- Shikellamy has a new assistant high school principal, replacing Brandy Wiest, who resigned in November. Thursday night, the board hired David Bacher. Bacher takes over for Wiest, who prior to resigning, was on paid leave since May after a senior class prank that went wrong involving live chickens in the school.

Bacher tells us he’s glad to be a part of the team, “I’m very excited about coming to Shikellamy. From the beginning of my interview process I was continually impressed with the passion that the people here have for education, their commitment to young people, and the excitement that there seems to be in the district, and I’m happy to be part of the team and part of the community.”

District Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle described the hiring process, “We went through a series of three rounds of interviewing which included teachers, administrators, other members of the school community, board members, and we’re just really excited to have Mr. Bacher. Mr. Bacher comes to us with more than twelve years of administrative experience and I believe that once he’s here he’s going to be able to hit the ground running and make a difference here at Shikellamy,” he said.

Bacher will have an annual salary of $100,000. His new position is effective 60 days after January 10th, or upon release from his current employement, which is administrative director at Columbia-Montour Vocation Technical School. Bacher grew up in Hazleton and is a graduate of Bloomsburg University. He also taught in the Mount Carmel and Danville school districts, and has been an administrator in the Northwest Area School District and an assistant principal.