Shikellamy High School Vice Principal resigns

SUNBURY- Shikellamy High School is now looking for a new vice principal. Shikellamy School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle tells us high school assistant principal Brandy Wiest resigned from her position. Dr. Bendle says no reason was stated. He tells us the position is now posted and will be covered internally until a successful candidate is found.

Wiest has been on paid leave since May after a senior class prank that went wrong involving live chickens in the school. Wiest and two other district employees were suspended two weeks after that incident.