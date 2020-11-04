SUNBURY – Another positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed at Shikellamy High School. Shikellamy School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says the district received notice this evening of 1 positive COVID-19 case at the High School. The staff member was last in school on Monday The district is currently working with the Department of Health and contacting families involved in contact tracing. The High School will remain open.
Shikellamy High School staffer tests positive for COVID-19
| November 4, 2020 |