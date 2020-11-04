Shikellamy High School staffer tests positive for COVID-19

WKOK Staff | November 4, 2020 |

Associated Press

SUNBURY – Another positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed at Shikellamy High School. Shikellamy School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says the district received notice this evening of 1 positive COVID-19 case at the High School.  The staff member was last in school on Monday  The district is currently working with the Department of Health and contacting families involved in contact tracing.  The High School will remain open.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff