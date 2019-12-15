Shikellamy Forensics Team wins hometown tournament

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy forensics team won the Central Region Drama Festival recently at the Shikellamy High School. Shikellamy’s piece, “Emotional Creature”, was awarded first place on all three judges’ ballots.

Shikellamy’s show along with the second place show, “No Problem,” presented by Danville High School, will advance to the State Drama Championship which will be held on January 4 at Bloomsburg University.

Shikellamy is the current defending champion in this event, and holds the record for the most State Drama Championships since the event started. Go to WKOK.com for more details on Shikellamy’s performance and performers.