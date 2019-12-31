Shikellamy football coach: “It was time”

SUNBURY – The new decade will begin with a new man on the sidelines for Shikellamy football.

Braves varsity football coach Todd Tilford is stepping down after eight years to spend more time with his family, including watching his sons compete in college, “At any high school sport, it just takes so much time year-round. (My son) Gabe’s going to be a red-shirt sophomore at Bloomsburg, and my other son, Lucas, is going to be running track out at Case Western (Reserve University).”

Tilford, who’s a 1986 Shikellamy graduate and a Shippensburg graduate, ends 29 years overall in coaching. He spent time at Lewisburg before beginning his eight-year tenure at Shikellamy, and also helped coach youth sports along the way.

When looking back on his coaching days, Tilford says it goes beyond just winning, “I get so many texts and calls from former players that, in hindsight, it really is about the friendships and relationships…because I’ve had a lot of great opportunities to coach a lot of great kids and coach with a lot of great assistants.”

But when it comes to remembering wins, Tilford says the 2017 season is his best memory, when Shikellamy finished 9-3. That included beating rival Selinsgrove, before meeting the Seals in the district championship game that year, “We came up a little bit short in the district championship, but that was a great group of kids overall and it was a fun team to coach. It was just real exciting to get a nine-win team that year.”

Shikellamy finished last season 4-7, after winning just one game the previous year. A search is now underway for Tilford’s replacement.