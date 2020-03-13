UPDATE: Shikellamy dismissed early over coronavirus concerns

SUNBURY – Another Valley school district is closed for coronavirus concerns, this time of students. In a release, Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says all students were dismissed early today as a precaution due to a potential, but not confirmed, exposure to COVID-19 symptoms of students. Dr. Bendle says all extra curricular activities are cancelled for today and throughout the weekend.

Dr. Bendle says all buildings are being cleaned according to the best practices outlined by the CDC. He says if parents or children or anyone in district households is experiencing flu-like symptoms, please seek medical attention immediately. Dr. Bendle says the district is in contact with Northumberland County Emergency Management officials. See the full release here.