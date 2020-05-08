Shikellamy considering teacher furloughs, restructuring buildings

SUNBURY – A big vote is coming next week that would bring drastic changes in the Shikellamy School District. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says the district will vote next Thursday whether to eliminate 11 teacher positions and approve a restructuring of schools for the 2021-22 school year. The restructure would not affect school this fall.

Bendle says among the teacher furloughs, eight positions would be fully eliminated; two would be retirements with those positions taken over from within. The other position would move to a cyber school teacher position. These staffing cuts would be a part of next year’s budget.

The restructuring would take place for the 2021-22 school year. The plan would repurpose Beck Elementary School to host a cyber program for grades 6-12. It would also house the district administration offices, eliminating the current Island Park Center – Bendle says that building would be sold, if approved.

Additionally at Beck Elementary, the CSIU would pay about $91,000 to rent for pre-school and other programming. He says all programs in the Beck building would be for district students and would save the district $1.5 million in staff and operational costs.

The rest of the restructure would make Priestley and Oaklyn Elementary the K-2 buildings and Chief Shikellamy would host grades three, four, and five and would need a small expansion. There would be no changes to the middle school and high school. Bendle says transportation costs have already been factored in, and school bus rides would not be longer for students.

Bendle says the district is facing a $2.5 million shortfall – and that’s the best case scenario – with the COVID-19 situation complicating finances as well. He says the school board deserves credit for getting in front of the situation, in order to benefit Shikellamy long term. Next Thursday’s meeting is set for 7 p.m.