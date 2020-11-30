Shikellamy boys basketball shut down after player tests positive for COVID

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy High School boys basketball program will be shutdown the next two weeks after a player tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says the district was informed Sunday evening of the positive case. He says the program will be shut down for 14 days and practice will resume December 10.

Bendle says since the high school was remote, there’s no impact other than within the boys basketball program. The high school is still scheduled to re-open Tuesday for in-person learning.