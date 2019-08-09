Sheriff sale of Susquehanna Valley Mall to take place today

MIDDLEBURG – The future of the Susquehanna Valley Mall will be determined today, as it will be put up for bids. Today, a sheriff’s sale is expected to take place at the Snyder County Courthouse in Middleburg at 1 p.m. The sale is being held there to accommodate an expected large crowd.

The mall is up for sale after defaulting on mortgage payments of just under $34 million. WKOK will have the latest updates throughout the day. Some mall stories said they would stay regardless of what happens to the mall. That includes Boscov’s, the mall’s lone large anchor store.

Work has also begun on the new Family Practice Center mall location, in the old Sears space. Family Practice Center CEO Al Lagerman also tells WKOK the center is “comfortable” staying at the mall.