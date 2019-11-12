‘Shape of Justice’ gets grant from FCFP

NORTHUMBERLAND – A Northumberland nonprofit providing free hygiene products to low-income women has received some grant money. In a release, ‘Shape of Justice’ announced it received a $6,250 grant from the Southern Tier Community Fund at First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. The nonprofit is one of only four recipients of the grant.

Their goal is to ensure that women and girls in need will have supplies to allow them to work, go to school and participate in daily life.

‘Shape of Justice’ provides free women’s products to food pantries, shelters, schools, WIC offices, and other community partners serving low-income families. The nonprofit just started over a year ago and has already delivered more than 200,000 hygiene products to its partners in six Central Pennsylvania counties. More information at www.shapeofjustice.org.