Shamokin Weis Markets begins remodel

SHAMOKIN – Soon, Weis Markets in Shamokin will have a new look. In a release, Weis Markets announced a remodeling project began at its Walnut Street, Shamokin location this week. The remodel includes the expansion of the store’s deli, pharmacy, and frozen foods departments. It will also include new décor, increased variety throughout the store and an upgraded exterior.

This is the first of a two-phase project, with this first phase expected to be completed later this fall. In 2021, a six-pump fuel center adjoining the store will also be installed.