Shamokin Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk is coming up

SUNBURY – Organizers of the Seventh annual Turkey Trot in Shamokin, held by the The Shamokin Rotary Club, say it is a great way to contribute to charity and get some exercise before the feast on Thanksgiving day.

Charmaine Tetcoskie is the Shamokin Rotary Treasurer and she was recently on WKOK Sunrise, “It’s something where you can get your families together and get out together and have a little family event and be done by 11am and then you can go home and eat your turkey. So burn some calories and go home and load up on some carbohydrates.”

Even though the Turkey Trot is a 5K race, and there is a cash prize for the winners, Matt Atchison, the Shamokin Rotary Secretary, says runners and walkers are welcome to participate because it is for charity, “Every year we usually end up with about half walkers and half runners and we are welcoming of both. Anyone that’s willing to get out of bed on Thanksgiving before eating 10,000 calories would be well chosen to come in the morning and burn some of that off.”

Atchison talked about what you are supporting by participating, “This is actually one of our largest fundraisers every year. We have sponsorships from our local businesses as well as fees paid by runners and all of those monies collected go back to help the community as we work with local programs and individuals.”

The 7th annual Shamokin Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk will be Thanksgiving Day. Same day registration from 8am to 845am, race begins promptly at 9am at Kemp Memorial Stadium with registration taking places at Bader’s Fine Furniture. There will be a $100 cash prize for first place winners in male and female division.