Shamokin schools get quarter-million dollar gift for new turf

SHAMOKIN – The Shamokin Area School District has a good friend somewhere. The district is the recipient of a $250,000 gift to help fund new turf for its varsity football field. The News-Item is reporting today, the district received the anonymous quarter-million dollar gift recently.

News-Item reports that a male alumnus donated the funds for the Kemp Memorial Stadium turf,

Superintendent Chris Venna tells the paper, the donation came at Tuesday’s school board meeting in which the board unanimously accepted it before approving a contract with A-Turf to install replacement turf at an estimated cost of $442,750.