Shamokin police issue nearly 400 warrants in one day

SHAMOKIN – Over 400 warrants were issued Thursday by Shamokin Police through District Judge John Gembic’s office. The Daily Item reports those hundreds of warrants were issued when Judge Gembic decided to clean up the outstanding citations. He tells the paper the warrants were processed and disposed by six Shamokin police officers.

The Daily Item says Judge Gembic’s office will soon launch a social media page that will list the names of those with active warrants. Judge Gembic also told the paper Coal Township police will be conducting the same warrant sweep in the coming days.