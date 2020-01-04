Shamokin man sentenced to prison indecent assault of a child

SUNBURY – A Shamokin man will spend three to 23 months in prison for the indecent assault of an 11-year-old boy. The Daily Item reports 21-year-old Scott Dannheimer Jr. pleaded no contest to indecent assault and received his sentence at a court hearing Friday before Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini. He was immediately taken into custody.

The Daily Item reports Shamokin police say Dannheimer was 16 and 17 when he raped an 11-year-old boy between May of 2015 and May of 2016. In pleading no contest, Dannheimer acknowledges there is enough evidence against him that he may be found guilty by a jury. He will have to register for life as a Megan’s Law offender.